Hubbard four-sport athlete, leading hitter named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior standout Andrew Frank’s approach at the plate is simple.

“Go yard,” Frank said. “I always want to try to hit the ball out.”



The center fielder posts a .405 batting average and leads the Eagles in home runs and hits. He ranks first in runs scored and stolen bases, and second in both singles and doubles.

“I think I’m a pretty fast guy,” he said. “I have a little power in there, too, that surprises some people at times, but definitely my speed. I can get the balls and I can steal bases and get out some extra base hits that some people wouldn’t be able to.”



Frank also plays basketball and football and competes in the long jump. He was captain for both the football and basketball teams. Frank only competed in track for two seasons, but has had an impressive high school career.

“Freshman year, I wasn’t able to do it because I was too focused on baseball,” Frank added. “I wanted to try to get a starting spot. Sophomore year, it kind of went hand-in-hand. I came in third in districts and placed at regionals. Then I really thought maybe I could do this in college. Junior year was unfortunately taken away from me and right now as a senior, I’m doing pretty good. I’ve won two of the three meets I’ve been at.”

In the classroom, Frank posts a 3.7 GPA.

My mom’s a teacher,” Frank said. “She teaches second grade here at Hubbard. From a very young age, she really hammered in mind that academics come first, so.”

He is a member of the French club, ecology club, rotary interact club and yearbook committee. He is also senior editor of the school newspaper.

“I like writing,” he said. “I’m mainly the sports editor, so I write about our school sports teams. I was doing an article on the baseball team last. I like to do football and basketball articles and a lot of the girls sports, too.”



Frank plans on attending Youngstown State in the fall.

“This year I took, I think, five YSU classes, so I got a bunch of credits out of the way that would stay there if I go there,” Frank said. “It’s close to home and if there was ever an opportunity to jump there, I would really like to jump there. I know they just won the Horizon League Championships in men and women’s the other day, so it would be an honor to jump there.”