HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Courtney Clark is a three-time conference and county champion in the shot put. She’s also a two-time State qualifier, and her longest throw of 42 feet 11.5 inches is a school record, the same record previously held by her mother.

“Coming into Howland was kind of a legacy that I was coming into,” said Clark. “I always told myself I want to make a name for myself, not just as Kim Lazor’s daughter, but as Courtney Clark. I feel like I can confidently say now I have made a name for myself.”

Clark finished second at State last year and is the front-runner to win it all this season having already claimed the indoor state title in March.

Clark was also a two-time First-Team All-Conference basketball player and shattered the freshman scoring record at Howland. After two years of hoops, she traded the high school hardwood of the basketball court for the bowling lanes and became a First-Team All-Conference bowler as well.

Clark has also earned three varsity letters in volleyball, broke a school record for aces in a season, and led the state in that category last fall.

It’s a legacy that future athletes will be chasing for years to come. Clark, however, isn’t worried about losing records to future generations, but rather being a good role model for the little girls watching now.

“I remember one game this year, where I was going back to serve, and she was up in the stands yelling ‘Go, Courtney,’ and gosh, it just made me so emotional,” said Clark. “My mom and I talk all the time that little eyes are always on me, and that’s just inspired me to be a good person. It’s such a heartwarming feeling that I get to be that for those girls coming in, and I am happy if they want to chase after me, go for it!”

Clark will graduate with 11 varsity letters, not including the four she’s earned with the band, where she was a section leader for the last two years.

She also carries an impressive 4.1 grade point average and will continue her academic and athletic career this fall, on scholarship at the University of Cincinnati.

“I try and put my entire effort into it to make it the best it can be,” said Clark. “To be like, I’m great on the field and in the ring, but I’m also great in the classroom, too. So it is really special to me.”