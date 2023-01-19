HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ben Bronson is a four-sport athlete at Howland high school.

“I love being around sports. I have since I was five years old,” says Bronson. “I’ve played every sport possible. I really don’t think I’ve had a night where I’ve gone home without practicing since I was seven or eight years old.”

The Tigers’ senior will graduate with 14 varsity letters, which is believed to be the most in school history.

“The people that I’ve met along the way and the relationships that I’ve made from sports is one of the most important things that I’ll take with me,” say Bronson.

Bronson is a three-year starter in basketball and a dangerous three point shooter, but his willingness to play to play any role on the court is what makes his valuable.

“You’re part of a team, and that’s that’s your job. That’s your only job, Your job may not be to go out and score 30 points, but it’s still to win games,” says Bronson. “The best feeling in the world is Friday and Tuesday nights, coming back in the locker room after a win.”

But Basketball is only part of his athletic resume. Bronson is also a First Team All-Conference golfer, a four year District qualifier in cross country, and part of a 4×800 relay team in track that won the county title last season.

On the golf course, Bronson qualified for Regionals last fall, and missed the cut for State by just 4 strokes. In fact, he played so well, he was invited to conference rival Canfield’s banquet after being voted their ‘Opponent of the year’.

“It was almost like they’re inviting me because they beat up on me, because they were the ones that were beating me,” said Bronson jokingly. “You know how I said about the people that you meet along the way, you don’t ever forget that. You don’t ever forget those memories, and it was it was super cool.”

Bronson is just as competitive in the classroom. He will graduate Summa Cum Laude with a 4.65 grade point average.

“If you want to be great, like my mom always told me that I’m a perfectionist,” says Bronson. “And that it’s a good thing sometimes. It’s a bad thing sometimes. But the good thing is that I’m never going to quit.”