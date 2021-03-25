Hickory standout helps lead Hornets to the state final, and in the classroom

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Connor Evans comes from a family of winners at Hickory.



His dad Greg is a 1,000 point scorer on top of that 1994 District 10 title, while his uncle Geoff was also on that team. He is one of the BEST to put on a Hickory uniform.



But Connor has something that neither of them has — a state title berth.

“There is no other words to describe it other than epic or awesome. Give me a leg up on my dad to brag to him about it,” Evans said.

Evans has averaged 15 points per game for the Hornets this year, but his success is more than just on the court. He was an All-Region golfer this past year and was also an All-Region baseball player.



Even when a certain sport is out of season, Evans is working on skills to stay sharp.

“I kind of take it day by day, season by season and try whenever I have a break to try and work on my other sports because I always have to be ready for the next,” explained Evans. “There is always someone working and you want to make sure no one is working harder than you.”

And that is something he takes into the classroom as well.



Evans posts a 4.0 GPA and is a part of the History, Spanish, Drama and Physics clubs.

“Trust yourself, and hard work and dedication. If I am not sure on something, just have to study and work at it. Always working on my craft, whether it be sports or academics, anything like that, always working on it and bettering myself,” added Evans.

Evans says for him to keep doing that, he needs to stay unsatisfied with what happened yesterday.

“My dad has always told me [to] forget about what happened yesterday. Good, bad or the ugly. It is a new day, time to move on. Who cares if you had 30 points yesterday or two? It doesn’t matter, new day, time to be great today,” he said.