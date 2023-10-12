GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — On the volleyball court, there has never been anyone in Girard’s history like Bree Latell.

Recently, the Girard senior reached the 1,000 mark in both kills and digs each while helping lead the state-ranked Indians as captain in her final season.

“I love the feeling of leading my team and cheering everyone on, motivating everyone before games,” Latell said. “It’s just a great feeling to know that people look up to you and it just makes me feel good.”

Plus, her name is scattered even more throughout the record books after breaking a 21-year record with 37 kills in a single match.

“It’s crazy. I still feel like I’m a freshman. The years have gone by so fast and my team’s just always been great all four years. I’m just really grateful for everything,” Latell said.

Off the court, she likes to make her presence known in the same way by keeping a 4.0 grade point average while also juggling National Honor Society, Beta Club, Italian Club and Yearbook Club.

“I’ve always been super into school and just academics, so it’s nice to be able to do things out of school too in the community and just be involved with everyone and try to attend to as many things as possible,” Latell said.

All of that time and effort at Girard gives Latell added confidence to head to Kent State next year, where she plans to study architecture.

“It definitely is preparing me for college for sure. I think that being involved in all the clubs and taking difficult classes while doing volleyball just really helps to manage my time and to know how to get through it,” Latell said.