GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard senior pitcher Jake Dohy’s delivery is well, unique.

“Really something I started last year,” Dohy said. “Not a lot of people did it, and it is something I had that could give me an edge–my balance –I am able to switch up my delivery and still be accurate with my pitches.”

You never know what it could be with Dohy. The double kick hitch or maybe a smooth traditional delivery or even the quick pitch.

“Honestly it is just mid-pitch,” Dohy said. “I use all the deliveries with all of my pitches so I don’t tip any pitches away. But it is whatever I feel like whenever I throw the pitch. Some could take five seconds, some could be a quick pitch.”

The Indians ace says that mixing up his styles has given him an edge on the mound.

“I mean it is a big advantage,” Dohy said. “Because then it hurts their timing, they might be late on a ball they could have hit a line drive on.”

Dohy has done it for the Girard football team as well. A four-year letterman that was a first-team all-conference and all-state honorable mention selection this past season.

And in the classroom, Dohy is a 4.0 student, top ten in his class and is a member of the National Honors Society.

“I think it is really important to hold yourself accountable,” he said. “Make sure you get good grades in class. My parents push me really hard to get good grades so that has helped and just focusing up in the classroom, paying attention and doing the work outside the classroom to make sure I do well on tests.

Dohy also helps work with the Girard youth football and baseball programs, hoping to inspire the next generations of Indians.

“It is really important because they are the next generation, and you want to make sure they fall in love with the game and that have that same grit for it as we do now. That is Girard’s thing, tough kids, kids with grit and we want to make sure we keep that throughout the years,” Dohy said.