STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — This week’s Student Athlete of the Week is Struthers High School’s Emma Morris.

“Getting to overcome adversities in different types of sports and figure out how to persevere through difficult situations. That’s what I like about it, really. It teaches you life lessons and how to deal with a lot of things,” Morris said.

Morris is a four-sport varsity athlete, and she has been on varsity teams throughout high school.

She has been a varsity volleyball player all four years of high school.

During the winter season, she plays basketball. Struthers girls basketball was second in the conference last year.

In the spring, Morris plays softball, and this year, she joined the varsity track team.

“I don’t really know what I was doing, I guess. I’ve never done it before, but I wish I had,” Morris said. “I learned how to hand off a stick in a relay team. That was pretty fun.”

She said if there’s a chance to do something new, she takes it.

“I’m just really passionate about helping out my team, and I like that opportunity that I have,” she said.

Morris said she doesn’t only participate in sports — she was nominated for president of the National Honors Society as well.

She’s involved in four different clubs and has countless volunteer hours.

“I like helping out with a lot of things within Struthers,” Morris said. “You learn how to put other people before yourself sometimes or look at it from a different perspective.”

Morris has a 4.0 GPA and said she is a dedicated student.

“I do love beating people in the classroom, almost more than sports sometimes,” Morris said. “I love working to get the grades that I get and seeing the results that I get from working toward it.”