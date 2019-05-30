East Palestine's Parker Sherry named 33's Male Student Athlete of the Year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - East Palestine senior Parker Sherry was named WYTV's Male Student Athlete of the Year at Wednesday's annual banquet at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

Parker will go down as the most decorated football player in the history of the East Palestine program.

He's started at quarterback since his freshman year and has gone on to break at least eight school records. That includes most touchdowns in a career, season and single game, as well as multiple passing and rushing records.

In total, Parker has racked up over 11,000 total yards of offense, along with 77 passing touchdowns and 55 rushing scores.

The Bulldogs have seen plenty of success during his tenure as well. Parker helped lead the team to the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, including an EOAC Conference Championship last year. He's been named 3rd team All State, as well as 1st Team EOAC, ITCL, Quad County and Northeast Ohio Inland District.

Plus, Parker is a three-year letter winner in basketball and track.

On the court, he's an All Conference and All County point guard for the Bulldogs.

When it comes to the classroom, Parker is just as accomplished. He ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian.

Parker is a member of National Honor Society and serves as the school's representative to the board of education.

He's also served as class president all four years and has volunteered over 200 service hours in his school and community.

Next year, he's heading to Bowling Green to walk on to the football team and study business.

Parker received a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of Student Athlete's generous sponsors:

Belleria Pizza

The DeBartolo Corporation

Thiel College

Chemical Bank