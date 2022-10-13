EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – For some, running mile after mile is their worst nightmare, but for others, it’s pure bliss.

“I just kind of get lost, like, I don’t even know what I’m thinking half the time and whenever I do start thinking, I just I usually relax my arms and then I just think, ‘dang, this is amazing,’ I get so excited that I’m even able to do this sport,” Cunningham said.

Obviously, East Palestine Senior Hannah Cunningham is on the latter side of that, owning the 3200 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conferece RECORD, busting out two miles in 12:50 last Spring.

“The second I think anything negative I instantly slow down so I know that I can’t do that,” Cunningham said. “So, I only really have like positive things that go through my mind during the race to keep me moving and to keep me going.”

Cunningham is also a two-time regional qualifier in cross country, and a two-time regional qualifier in track, but maybe more importantly to her is the sparkling 4.0.

“I got a B one time in third grade and I cried and I grounded myself, ever since I’ve got that B, I’ve never got anything below an A,” Cunningham said.

That’s earned her scholarship opportunities through the National Honor Society, all while growing a sport.

One that, she hopes to continue at the college level, while pursuing culinary and baking, and also an interest in becoming a dietitian.

“I continue doing it because of my friends. I had some older friends that did it, and I was really excited to be on their team because they were like really fun people and I loved being with them and now it’s just really cool to be able to spread that love, you know, like spread the love of the sport and the fun and the excitement of it,” Cunningham said.

Hannah Cunningham is our WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.