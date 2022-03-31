COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview senior Mitchell Auer finished his high school career on soccer’s biggest stage.

“Ever since freshman year, we always talked about going to state, going all the way,” says Auer. “It always seemed like a dream until you finally get there.”

The Rebels broke a school record for wins last fall and finished the season at State Runner-Up.

Along the way, Auer broke a school record with 27 assists and become one of just three players in school history to record 40 goals in a single season.

“You can have a great team, but you got to have chemistry with everyone,” says Auer. “You got to hang out with them after practice, get to know who they are as a person, and it reflects on the field because you’ll know where they are at all times. You don’t even have to look up.”

On the track, Auer and his teammates also broke a 30-year old school record in the 4×800 relay. And he’s chasing another record this season in the 800. In fact, he’s currently just one second off the mark.

“In soccer and track, I’m I’m always trying to lead the pack, have people stick with my pace because I’m always giving one hundred percent,” says Auer.”

In the classroom, Auer is a straight-A student with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He will graduate as class valedictorian.

“It’s (academics) just as important, if not more important because that’s what you’re going to be doing the rest of your life,” says Auer. “You’ve got to train your mind and your body, and you’ll be the best at both athletics and academics.”

Crestview senior Mitchell Auer is our WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.