Crestview’s all-time scoring leader named Student Athlete of the Week

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Drake Golden’s impact on the Crestview basketball program was almost immediate. As a freshman, he scored 46 points against Heartland Christian, tying the school record for points in a game.

“I think that was really the game where I stepped into myself,” said Crestview senior Drake Golden. “I found out who I was as a player, and I knew then that I had the potential to be that good.”

Golden is a four-year starter and three-time captain for the Rebels. And with over 1,400 career points, he’s already the program’s all-time leading scorer.

But this year, it’s not about points. It’s about winning. Tuesday’s victory over United marked the Rebel’s first playoff win in six years.

“I don’t like losing,” Golden said. “I don’t talk a lot. I’m a pretty quiet guy. I don’t talk. I just get the game done and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Golden is also doing what he’s supposed to do in the classroom. He carries a 3.8 GPA and has logged nearly 100 service hours over the last four years.

“That’s what the main goal is. Especially for someone that wants to go to college like me,” says Golden. “That’s really what they look at is your academics. And I talk about it all the time, student comes first in the student athlete. That’s most important.”