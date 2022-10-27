COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Not all athletes are as involved in so much around their school like Crestview’s Cade Hancox.

“Sports obviously are fun, like, you get there and you have fun but the biggest thing for me is just having that bond with your teammates, having those friends,” Hancox said. “When you walk down the hall or whenever you walk down the graduation stage that you can look back on and say, wow, I had a really fun time in high school and I’m going to miss all those people whenever I leave.”

The three-sport senior is the senior class president, National Honor Society vice president, French Club vice president and participates in school musicals through drama club.

“It’s just a cool experience. We have a fantastic PAC, it gives all the students such a great opportunity to do exactly what they want to do and have fun with it,” Hancox said.

You may think a high school kid’s involvement in all that — plus football, basketball and baseball — might make them fall behind in other areas, but not Hancox.

“Normally, I get all my homework done at school, but if I don’t, I’d only spend an hour or two at home getting all that stuff done. Just making sure everything’s done for the next day, get myself ready to go for the next day,” Hancox said.

And it’s working just fine as Hancox is in line to graduate with a 4.0 GPA. He says all that work in the classroom is a main reason he excels athletically too.

“Sports is, for me, at least 90% mental. If you can’t, if you don’t know what you’re doing or you can’t get to where you got to go, you just can’t do it,” Hancox said. “Being able to use my brain to help me out makes up for some other things that I lack in athletic ability or strength or speed.”