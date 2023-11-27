COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Crestview Senior, Grace Auer, is our Student Athlete of the Week.

Auer said she has been playing sports all her life.

“I just love the team aspect of sports,” said Auer. “I love how, especially in volleyball, it’s such a team sport, and every point, you can’t do it by yourself.”

Auer said one of her favorite aspects of sports is celebrating with her teammates.

“If it’s just like one little thing, like if we get a block, that’s super hype,” said Auer. “It makes us so hyped and it’s just volleyball just makes me so happy, in general.”

She was First-Team All-league and First-Team All-District all four years of high school. For the past two years, she has been named player of the year in Crestview’s league. She is also the player of the year in the district this year.

For state accolades, Auer was an honorable mention all-Ohio Freshman year, Second-Team All-Ohio Sophomore year, and First-Team all-Ohio her junior and senior years.

She has school records in career aces and kills, season aces and aces in one match.

Her sophomore and senior year, she was a part of two undefeated teams in the regular season.

Auer has one varsity letter in bowling and the school record for the season average. She previously was on the track team and has two varsity letters. She has helped set the school record for the 4×800-meter multiple times.

Even with all the accolades, Auer said she is most proud of how she carries herself.

“We don’t know who’s watching. There could be little kids who love volleyball or love sports, but if they see negative attitudes on the court, then that’s what they’re going to portray in their everyday lives, in their sports,” said Auer.

Auer said she wants to be a teacher and what she has learned in sports translates.

“Especially the team atmosphere in a classroom to help others before yourself is huge,” said Auer. “It’s just always been one of my things to put others before myself.”

Auer is ultra-competitive in the classroom, and she has a 4.0 GPA.

She is in the Leo Club, Spanish Club, National Honors Society, FFA, Drug-Free Club and the National Technical Honor Society.

She is not only a leader on the court, but also the president of the Spanish club.

Auer said she dedicates time to volunteering at the Humane Society and various volunteer projects for the Leo Club. She spends hours helping out with sports camps, both with her school and volleyball club and enjoys helping young kids get into sports.

Auer said she does it because setting up others for the win is very special for her.

“Especially at these younger camps, kids are learning about volleyball, which is something else that really makes me happy,” said Auer. “So just putting the two together is just an excellent place for me to be and I love it.”