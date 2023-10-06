YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney High School Senior Jawaun Harmon is our Student Athlete of the Week.

Harmon is also a Big 22 Contender and star football player. He is a three-letter varsity athlete and has been a starter on the varsity football team since he was a sophomore.

Harmon said he is extremely focused when the Friday night lights hit.

“When it hits 7 p.m. and you’re just walking out of the tunnel, you hear this crowd going, the band going, cheerleaders,” said Harmon. That’s the moment.”

Harmon said he loves his teammates. He treats them like brothers, always supporting them.

“Ever since freshman year training with all these guys, the coaches make it fun, the teachers, the guys on the team, it is home for me,” said Harmon.

Harmon plays on both sides of the ball, linebacker and running back.

“Linebacker, love hitting,” said Harmon. “Not going to lie, I do. Big hits and touchdowns get the crowd going.”

Last season in Fall 2023, Harmon had up 75 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. He said he not only gives crushing hits on the field but also in the classroom.

“Without classroom, there’s no football, so class comes first,” said Harmon. “Dominate in the classroom, dominate on the field.”

Harmon has a 3.9 GPA, and he hopes to be an entrepreneur after high school. Right now, he translates his smarts to the field and helps everyone to succeed around him.

“Building bonds, friendships, relationships even after football or high school,” said Harmon.

“I’ve been playing sports ever since I was young. It brings me peace, my happiness, what I like to do.”

Chaney football plays this Friday, Oct. 6 versus Howland.