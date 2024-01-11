CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield record holder Dom Cruz earns our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I got my first hoop when I was like six months old,” said Cruz. “Ever since then, it’s just kind of been my first love.”

Cruz is an exceptional basketball player and deadly beyond the arc but also enjoys excelling in the classroom. He has three varsity letters on the basketball team and has been a starter for two years.

“Make sure nobody else is slacking off, my friends, not pushing off, studying, making sure we’re all on top of our grades because at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing,” Cruz said.

In the 2022-2023 season, Canfield made it to district championships and looks to go further this season. Cruz has the school record of 11 three-pointers in one game, which was nearly a decade-long record. He is also tied for the all-time career three-point record in Canfield’s history and 20 three-pointers away from the single-season record, which he is sure he will get both this season.

“Always make sure that even if it’s my night or especially if someone else has a bad night, I always try to pick them up, make sure they don’t go home feeling bad about themselves or anything,” said Cruz.

He also is ultra-competitive in the classroom, boasting a 3.96 GPA, taking AP classes, and having competitions with his friends on who can get the best grades.

“To be honest, me and a lot of my friends are in AP Calculus, which is a very hard class, and we’re always competing for higher test scores and everything,” said Cruz.

Outside of sports, he is involved in the National Honors Society and Key Club. Cruz was also the Junior class officer, now being the senior class officer and helping run school events and drives.

“Having a great game is good, but seeing someone you know that you put a smile on their face, helping them out is probably the best thing I do,” said Cruz.

He volunteers at Rescue Mission and his church, having roughly over 120 hours of community service. He also volunteers more of his time to tutor middle school students and help run youth sports camps.

“I can’t sit still for too long. This is what keeps me occupied at the end of the day. It’s really one of the only things I love to do,” Cruz said. “I want to make sure I’m the best at what I do. “