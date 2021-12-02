Brookfield 2-sport standout named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield senior Anna Reichart is as competitive as they come.

‘If we lose, I can’t be talked to,” Reichart said. “I get in my car. I drive home, take a shower. You can’t speak to me for another hour.”

It’s that competitive drive that pushed her to overcome three different leg injuries.

“My first knee injury was an ACL injury at 13,” she said. “At 15, I had another ACL injury. Then at 16, I had a cadaver bone put in my femur.”

Reichart still attends physical therapy twice a week to strengthen her legs.

Despite her injuries, she helped lead the Warriors basketball team to the district finals last season. On the volleyball court, the all-league and all-district outside hitter tallied 260 kills her season year and finished her career with 980 digs.

“The volleyball season went really well,” Reichart added. “We went all the way to the district semifinals. It’s the farthest we’ve been in a long time,”

In the classroom, Reichart posts a 3.8 GPA. She is enrolled in college courses and will finish high school with 12 college credits.

“I take CCP classes, so those really keep me in the swing of things,” she said. “Then I take two classes at Brookfield. Those really help motivate me to keep my GPA up.”

Reichart is the National Honor Society secretary and the senior class secretary. She is also a senior mentor and volunteers through numerous clubs at Brookfield.

“We go and we volunteer through the food pantry,” Reichart said. “We went and picked apples for Thanksgiving. We read to the little elementary kids. We decorate for certain things.”

While Reichart is still weighing her college options, she knows what she will study.

“I want to major in exercise science to become a physical therapist because I’ve been around it pretty much most of my life.”