BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – There is a swagger that Nick Church brings to the Bristol baseball team.

“Honestly I feel like that when I’m out there doing what I can do for my team, I’m going to be a dominant figure on the mound,” Church said. “If I’m doing what I can do on the mound, I feel that my team has my back and so that just helps even more.”

Church is a four-year starter and All-Conference player for the Panthers on the baseball field and the hardwood. In fact, he’s a thousand-point scorer for a community that lives and breathes basketball.

“You want to be that player that those little kids are looking up to,” Church said. “That was a big thing for me, just being that player that the sixth and fifth graders can look up to and be like, I want to be like him.”

Nick Church is more than an athlete, though. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s been class president for three years and will graduate valedictorian, with a baseball scholarship to Heidelberg University.

“Wherever you go, they’re going to look at your academics first if you want to pursue an athletic scholarship,” he said. “So for me, giving yourself the opportunity inside of the classroom to even have the ability to play beyond that is just the biggest thing.”

Another big thing for Church is giving back. He’s volunteered with the Salvation Army, helped build and donate bunk beds for those in need and meets with the State Highway Patrol once a month as part of SMASH, the Students Making A Safer Highway program.

“It’s just one of those things, especially at Bristol, everybody knows you, knows what you’re about, your family’s about, that you just want to give back,” Church said. “Just give them what they’re giving you.”

Bristol senior Nick Church, is our WYTV Student Athlete of the Week