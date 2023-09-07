LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The accolades for Beaver Local senior Austin Cline on the football field are basically endless: 5,000 career passing yards already. Plus, he is a two-time First Team All District and two-time First Team All State honorable mention selection.

He has achieved all of that success and he is in the midst of just his third season under center.

“I’m definitely grateful for everything I’ve done and have performed the past three years and have performed academically,” Cline said. “I’m just grateful for all the opportunities I got coming out of it. I mean, I’m just, I’m very grateful and I’m very looking forward to the rest of the season and taking advantage of every game I’ve got left.”

Cline threw for more than 2,300 yards and ran for another 1,100 with 41 total touchdowns on the field as a junior. In the classroom, he actually puts up some pretty similar numbers with a 4.4 grade point average.

“I love showing people that I’m not just an athlete, not just a guy that runs out there, gets his head knocked in and walks off the field,” Cline said. “He can’t speak English very well. So it’s definitely great to know that everyone knows that I’m still very active in the classroom as well.”

He uses those pressure situations on the field — and in the classroom — to his advantage.

“Like I said, I’m doing like a worksheet or something, I might not do as good, but when I’m under pressure, like in tests, it’s a lot easier for me,” Cline added. “I think that that helps with the football field, that helps with the classroom. Being able to perform under pressure or something, that helps me in general.”

Cline plans to continue his football career at the next level and study business analytics or engineering.