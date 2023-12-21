KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On the basketball court, there aren’t many in the entire area like Badger senior Duncan Moy.

After averaging nearly 25 and 10 as a junior, Moy is putting up monster numbers to begin his senior campaign: 34 points per game, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1 block. He has already reached 1,000 career points.

“This community, they pretty much watched me grow up from the day I was born, so that’s weird to put on for them. It just means everything,” Moy said.

Now, the role model for so many young Braves fans, he does all he possibly can to set the best example.

“I just had to help my community out in any way I can,” Moy said.

This year, that included adding a couple of sports to his plate, first it was golf.

“So playing golf this year, all of my friends did it, and they were going to ask me to play so I joined in with them,” Moy said.

Not only joined them but was a part of the first Badger golf team to advance to the state tournament. Then, he also added cross country for a few meets to aid the team.

“Then I ended up picking cross country up for a couple of meets because one of my best friends that I grew up with is a really good runner and he needed one more person to qualify the team, so I thought I’d run for him. So, that’s pretty much what I went,” Moy said.

Both just to help out his community, while juggling school and basketball too, Dunan maintains a 3.9 grade point average in the classroom.

“As I went along, I got better relationships with my teachers and my advisor so just having that with them, they really helped me through it all,” Moy said. “They know that I want to be just as good as I am on the court, as I am in the classroom so it’s really easy to balance with people that got around me.”

Even sometimes using basketball to help tie things together even more.

“If I got like a big test coming up, they’ll kind of try to explain it more in basketball terms,” Moy said. “That way, I can understand it better, and be more prepared for it.”

Next, Moy will continue his athletic and academic career at Cal U (PA) and has an interest in possibly studying forensic accounting.

Badger senior Duncan Moy is our Student Athlete of the Week.