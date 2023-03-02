KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger boys basketball team is just one win away from winning the Division IV District Championship.

“Last year, we had a taste of what districts were like, and so for me personally, I need to get back there to feel that again,” says Badger senior Bradley Hamilton. “We’re knocking on the doorstep of a district championship now. So it’s really exciting.”

Bradley Hamilton is a four-year letter-winner and three-time captain of the Badger boys basketball team. He’s a thousand-point scorer and has helped lead the Braves to 20 wins this season, a milestone that’s only happened twice in 40 years.

“It’s been a dream of mine since our last district championship appearance, which was when I was in eighth grade,” says Hamilton. “To think about my team cutting down the nets, it would be like a dream come true.”

Hamilton will graduate with 14 varsity letters in four sports. He was part of cross country team that qualified for Regionals twice, a track team that won two conference titles, and he’ll be a three-time captain for the baseball team. In fact, he led the Braves last year with a .455 batting average and broke the school record for steals in a season.

“This school, being a Badger Brave, it’s really important to me,” says Hamilton. “So contributing to all the sports I can around here, it’s really a big thing for me.”

Hamilton is just as competitive in the classroom. He ranks near the top of his class with a 3.95 GPA and will continue his education next year at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

“I hope people remember that I’ve always done everything I can to be the best person I can be rather than an athlete and that I’ve always came to win,” says Hamilton. “It’s really important to me to make sure that these kids are looking up to me and being a role model.”