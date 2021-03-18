All in the family: East Palestine student-athlete breaks school records held by familiar face

Payton Sherry is a star in and out of the classroom, which is why she is our Student Athlete of the Week

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – East Palestine senior Payton Sherry has continued the family legacy for the Bulldogs. This past season, Sherry set the school’s all-time assist record in a game and in a season, passing a very familiar face on the list.

“Well, it is really funny because that was my mom’s records,” Sherry said. “So I broke her records from ’91 I think, so I think it was really funny that I was able to break her records. I just think that is so cool that I was able to kind of carry on her legacy as well as making my own.”

The Sherry imprint in East Palestine doesn’t end there. You may remember Payton’s brother Parker, a former Student Athlete of the Week and Big 22 winner.

“He is such a role model, showing me the ropes, you know?” Payton said. “You have to keep your school in check. You have to do your best in sports and stay motivated. He definitely motivates me a lot, he is always like let’s go for a run, let’s go for a run, let’s go work out.”

That motivation has paid off. Sherry is a three-sport athlete, helping lead the golf team to qualify for districts the last two years, which is the first time that has happened in program history. On the hardwood, Sherry led the Bulldogs to their first league championship in school history.

“Golf, I am very proud of all the girls that we came together and made history there,” Sherry said. “And our team, we worked so hard for basketball to get this historical achievement. It makes me feel so proud. Every time I walk in this gym I will be proud of what we did and what we accomplished.”

Sherry’s list of accomplishments is maybe even more impressive off the court. She is in line to be valedictorian, taking a full load of college classes, is president of the National Honor Society, does over a dozen service projects and oh yeah, works at her aunt’s candle shop in town.

“Yeah, five days a week,” she said. “It definitely makes all the hard work pay off when you get those big accomplishments, and you will always be remembered. You will have your year up there, you made that history.”