33's Student Athlete of the Year Banquet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - It's been another great year honoring the best high school student athletes in the Valley. It's the 36th year for 33's Student Athlete of the Year award on WYTV and we're proud of what it's become -- a staple in this area.

On Wednesday, 41 student athletes were honored from 33 different schools.

These kids are the best of the best -- school record-holders and straight A students. Their combined GPA is 3.93, including 15 valedictorians. Twenty-three of them have a 4.0 or better.

The top male and female student athletes will receive a $1,000 scholarship, courtesy of our generous sponsors -- Belleria Pizza, The DeBartolo Corporation, Thiel College and Chemical Bank.

Jackson-Milton's Ashley Cameron was named 33's Female Student Athlete of the Year.

East Palestine's Parker Sherry was named 33's Male Student Athlete of the Year.