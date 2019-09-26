Student Athlete: Riley Britt

The Beaver Local senior is a 1st Team All District soccer player with a 4.2 GPA and a 34 on her ACT.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Senior Riley Britt is the complete package at Beaver Local as a soccer and basketball standout.



She he first started practicing with the high school soccer team in the 6th grade! Dedicated on the field and in the classroom, Riley is our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“All my friends call me “Smiley Riley”, that’s been my name since probably the 5th grade,” said Britt. “So that’s just what I’m known for, “Smiley Riley.”

Riley Britt can certainly light up a room or in this case, a soccer field for the Beavers. She’s a 1st team All District and All County midfielder with over 30 goals and 30 assists in her career.

“I’m just rooting for every single one of us and I am looking for that open player,” said Britt. “It’s never about me, it’s just about the team as a whole and I don’t think there’s a single girl on my team who would disagree with that. We’re all playing exactly the same.”

Riley is a natural leader on the field, serving as a rare three-year captain for the Beavers.

“Every single that I say on the field, and I do say a lot is just directive.”

Off the field, Riley hits the mark in the classroom with a 4.2 GPA and a 34 on her ACT. She also serves as Vice President of National Honor Society.

“Grades are huge to me, they mean more than everything,” said Britt. “Education is what’s going to get me to the next step and I push that for other kids and I’m always there to help my teammates and friends in school too because I know how important it is.”

Riley is always putting others before herself. In fact, she’s volunteered nearly 400 service hours over the past four years!

“I have a lot of different passions, it’s not just soccer and school it’s helping others, basketball too, and just friendships. Everything is really important to me.”