Student Athlete: Laura Garvin

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Laura Garvin didn’t always love tennis.

“I hated it when I was 7,” said Lakeview senior Laura Garvin. “I hated going to practices. My parents forced me every week, and then 8, 9, 10, I started to succeed. And it was like, ‘Oh this is fun.'”

Garvin became the youngest girl in school history to qualify for Districts as singles player her freshman year. She’s been First Team All-Conference three times and is the reigning Northeast Eight Conference Player of the Year.

“I love how mentally challenging it is,” said Garvin. “It’s unlike any other sport. Someone on the other side of the net could be bigger, better, stronger than you, and you can still beat them if you’re smart enough.”

Garvin has also earned two letters in softball and built quite a resume at Lakeview. She’s vice president of Student Council, secretary of National Honor Society and an officer in Senior Beta Club.

“Sports teach you how to act in the real world,” said Garvin. “So they kind of go hand in hand for me. School will always be the top priority, but when you’re competitive in sports, you’re going to be like that in life and in school. And that’s exactly how I am.”

That competitive spirit in the classroom has paid off. Garvin is a 4.0 student and class valedictorian.

“You don’t have to think about As and Bs when you’re only getting As,” said Garvin. “I’m always calculating what do I have to get on this test to keep my A in the class.”

The next step for Garvin will come at Cleveland State University. She’s accepted a scholarship to their honor’s college and will work to become a physician’s assistant. She is the latest success story from the Class of 2020.

“We’re definitely going to be remembered,” said Garvin. “We always talk about, are my kids going to ask me about 2020? Or are my kids going to ask me about my senior year? And they probably will. So it stinks to not have those experiences that everybody else did, but it’s kind of cool to be remembered as the class that persevered through all this craziness.”