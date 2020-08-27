Student Athlete: Grace Rosko

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The school year is back, which means our legendary “33 Student Athlete of the Week” is back as well. It’s the longest running franchise in Youngstown television history, and a great way to kick things off with Canfield senior Grace Rosko.



She’s a fierce competitor for the Cardinals on and off the volleyball court.

“One of my favorite things about volleyball is just celebrating and getting excited,” said Rosko. “I will be everyone’s biggest cheerleader till the day I die.”

Grace is a bundle of energy and a game-changer on the court. At 6’1″, she’s a steady force as Canfield’s middle blocker. She comes from quite an athletic family. Both of her parents competed at YSU. Her mom Micky was on the volleyball team and father Chad Rosko, a member of the 1991 National Championship football team under Coach Jim Tressel.

“I play with intensity, and I play with the fact that I might not ever get another game, so and i think with this year it’s really the motto to go by is just play like it’s your last game because we never know,” Rosko said.

Grace serves as a senior captain for the Cardinals this year. She’s also a standout on the club circuit, winning a National Championship with her Akron-based team NOVA last summer. She’s come a long way from early in her high school career, when she struggled to find her way on the court.

“My freshman year I dealt with a lot of mental health struggle and I really had to overcome that,” she said. “Anxiety is something that I deal with on a daily basis. You push through, you have to have faith and if you stay positive, I think you can lead anything you do with a smile.”

Off the court, Grace sets the bar high with a 4.3 GPA. She’s also president of the Student Council with over 200 community service hours. Next year, she’s heading to Ursuline College to play volleyball on a full-ride scholarship.

“All of my teachers say I’m very intense,” said Rosko. “How I have my game face on on the court, I have my game face on in the classroom. I take school very seriously. I always have and I definitely always will.”