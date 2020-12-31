Student Athlete: Drew DelGarbino

The Girard senior is an All-Conference performer in multiple sports, plus leads his class with a 4.0 GPA

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard senior Drew DelGarbino loves to compete, and based on his athletic family it’s no surprise he’s excelled for the Indians.



Drew is on track to graduate with 11 varsity letters in football, wrestling, baseball and even golf this year. Plus, he’s a straight-A student, and now our “Student Athlete of the Week.”

You might say “toughness” is a requirement to be in the DelGarbino family. Drew’s father J.T. and older brother Jack are both former State Champion wrestlers.

“I like to think I’m the most competitive in my family,” Drew said. “We obviously have a house full of athletes and me and Jack definitely fight all the time. Even if it’s about a video game or something, we always just want to win.”

Drew has used that competitive edge to become a star himself for the Indians. As a sophomore on the gridiron, he was part of Girard’s run to the State Championship game. In the past two years, he’s stepped into his role as an All-Conference quarterback and linebacker.

“To me, it puts a chip on my shoulder because last year coming in I had a lot of people saying, ‘You gotta replace Jack, you gotta replace Mark Waid and stuff like that.’ So it was pretty hard on me at first and then as time went on, I just kind of settled into it and just tried to be my own person and make my own name for myself.”

Drew did just that. In fact, his class became the first in school history to make the playoffs all four years.

On the wrestling mat, he’s poised to have his best season yet, serving as a senior captain.

“Wrestling has always been a side sport for me but right now it’s all I have to focus on,” DelGarbino said. “So I’m just trying to do the best I can this season.”

After high school, Drew hopes to play college football and study to become a physical therapist. He ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA and is also a member of the National Honor Society.

“I like to think of myself as a good role model for kids to look up to,” he said. “I want them to be like, ‘I want to be like him,’ whether that’s on the field or in the classroom too.”