Student Athlete: Delshawn Petrosky

Our Student Athlete of the Week takes us to Chaney High School. The Cowboys are coming off six wins last season, just missing out on the playoffs in Division 3.



Senior Delshawn Petrosky has played a big role in their recent success, and he follows that up with a solid performance in the classroom. He’s earned the honor of our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“When I hit the field it is like a switch basically because I’m quiet off the field,” said Petrosky. “When I get on the field, I’m just a different person.”

Delshawn is a game changer for the Cowboys, as a dual threat quarterback, who also plays safety. As a junior last year, he threw for over 1,300 yards and ran for 700, with 19 total touchdowns.

“I’m hoping I’m going to even double my yards and passing yards and all of that from last year to this year,” he said. “Our goal this year, is really to get that ring.”

Off the field, Delshawn carries a 4.0 GPA at Chaney and is currently taking all college classes through YSU’s CCP program. In fact, he’s on a fast track program that means he’ll graduate high school with an associate’s degree already completed.

“Grades mean a lot, my dad always, always kept on about my grades, books,” said Petrosky. “He always wanted us to keep on our books. I just sit back and do my work, it’s really not that hard for me. It just comes easy.”

Delshawn’s dream has always been to play college football. He currently has three offers from YSU, Kent State, and Kentucky. As of now, he’s leaning towards the UK Wildcats.

“I’m excited for that. I can’t wait really, I just can’t wait,” said Petrosky. “I really want to get out of town, that’s one of the biggest things for me, getting out of town, seeing the world, doing good out there.”