Student Athlete: Dakota Edwards

The Mineral Ridge senior is a four year letterman in football and three time captain of the baseball team

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be no baseball at Mineral Ridge this season, but senior catcher Dakota Edwards is taking it all in stride.

“You know there’s a chance we’ll be in the history books one day,” says Mineral Ridge senior Dakota Edwards. “Like my dad said, you’re going to remember your senior year more than anyone else will just because of this. Just because you didn’t get to do everything that everybody else did.”

Edwards may not play this spring, but he was still named team captain for the third consecutive season. He’s been starting at catcher since his freshman year. But baseball isn’t his only passion.

Edwards is also a 4-year letter winner in football, and has been the Rams starting quarterback for the last 3 years. He racked up nearly two thousand total yards this season, and accounted for 20 touchdowns.

“We didn’t finish off the strongest but we finished 500 and in my eyes, it’s a good season,” says Edwards. “I just love, I mean it’s a feeling you can’t really describe being able to walk out under the Friday night lights. It’s great.”

Dakota Edwards is just as competitive in the classroom. He’s a member of National Honor Society, carries a 3.68 GPA, and ranks near the top of his senior class.

“My mom and dad used to always harp on me saying your grades come first,” says Edwards. “That was something I’m really glad they made me understand at a young age. They told me if you have the grades a lot more stuff will come and going through high school I’ve seen that. I mean, it was rough at points trying to balance schoolwork and practices, and having a social life but all in all, it was worth all the hard work.”