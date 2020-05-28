Student Athlete: Camren Atallah

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Camren Atallah has won a lot of basketball games at Sharon. The Tigers senior was part of two District Ten Championship teams as a sophomore and junior, winning 50 games during those two seasons. As a senior, he became a starter looking to continue that winning tradition.

“A lot of people didn’t think we were going to be able to do what we did the years before, but we just remembered that if we work as a team, we can go as far as we want to go,” says Atallah. “So we just had to push ourselves and be faster than everybody else, have great tempo, and just use that against everybody.”

Atallah helped lead the Tigers to 16 wins, and lit it up from behind the arc.

“When I shoot, I always remember to flick my wrist and just hold it up there because its always about the follow through,” says Atallah. “So when I shoot I just keep the flick up there because I’m a shooter. I stay at the three point line.”

Atallah averaged nearly 12 points per game, and drilled 59 three-pointers last season alone. But he’s more than just a shooter. He’s also a three-year letter winner in baseball, a 4.0 student and a budding entrepreneur.

Atallah has been saving money from his part-time job to invest in real estate, and will pursue a degree in accounting this fall at Youngstown State.

“I just know grades mean a lot, especially when you’re going into college,” says Atallah. “I always made sure I just did my work. I made sure I stayed on top of things even when basketball practice was right after school. I made sure I got my homework done. I made sure if there was a test, I studied for it. I just made sure I was always above, just made sure I was always doing the right thing.”