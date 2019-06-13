State Champions! West Middlesex Baseball wins first state title in program history

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WYTV) – West Middlesex topped Greenwood 2-1 to win the PIAA Class A State Title Thursday afternoon at Penn State University.

The Big Red are the first Mercer County team to win a state title since Wilmington back in 1981.

It is the first state title in the history of the Big Reds’ program.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, the Big Reds got on the board. Alex Kachulis came through with the Big Reds’ first hit. He then stole second, and scored on Logan Hurley’s suicide squeeze.

It stayed 1-1 until the sixth inning, when Chase Tomko scored Kaz Hoffman on a sac-fly, giving the Big Reds the lead for good.

West Middlesex ends the championship season with a record of 23-1.