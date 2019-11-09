Walker, Brungard connect for Springfield TD

In a rematch from the regular season, Springfield hosts Western Reserve

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a rematch from the regular season, Springfield hosts Western Reserve in a 1 vs. 8 matchup in Division VI, Region 21.

Springfield grabbed a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter with a Clay Medvec field goal from 36 yards away.

They extended the lead to 10-0 with 11:24 remaining in the first half with a David Duvall 29 yard touchdown run.

Medvec connected on another field goal with just under four minutes remaining in the first half, this time from 22 yards away to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.

Beau Brungard’s four yard touchdown run early in the third quarter extended the Springfield lead to 20-0.

Hunter Kiesewetter hauled in a 35 yard touchdown pass from Nick Cavoulas to give the Blue Devils their first score of the night with 3:50 left in the third quarter. Reserve still trailed 20-7.

Brungard connected with Garrett Walker for a three yard touchdown pass with 9:19 remaining in the game to extend the Tigers lead to 27-7.

