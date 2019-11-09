Trimble takes two possession lead over Southern in fourth quarter

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WKBN) – In the only battle between two 10-0 teams in the state of Ohio tonight, Southern Local travels over three hours to Glouster to take on the Trimble Tomcats. Trimble gave up only six points in nine regular season games this season.

Southern faced a 4th in 1 on the opening possession and opted to go for it, but fumbled the snap giving the Tomcats premium field position on their opening drive.

Cameron Kittle scored the opening points of the game a few plays later with a one yard touchdown run.

Southern drove the ball right down the field on the second possession, culminating in a three yard touchdown run by quarterback Jayce Sloan. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Kittle threw a 39 yard touchdown pass to Blake Guffey on a 4th and 23 with under a minute to go in the first half to extend the Tomcats lead to 13-6. The PAT was missed.

Driving in the fourth quarter, Southern had a touchdown called back due to penalty and ended up turning the ball over on downs. That led to another Kittle touchdown run (40 yards) with 7:21 remaining in the game to extend the Tomcats lead to 20-6.

Trimble currently leads 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.