BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Score’s Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are hosting veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris on a free agent visit in Berea on Monday.

Harris stand 6-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds and spent last season in Seattle, starting 15 games for the Seahawks. The veteran was a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver in 2022.

He also previously played three seasons with the Raiders.

In eight seasons in the NFL, Harris has played in 98 games with 64 starts. He has piled up 25.5 sacks, thee forced fumbles, and 261 total tackles.

He was originally a seventh-round draft choice of the Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Browns have a need for depth at the defensive tackle positions following the release of Perrion Winfrey.

The Browns will open the 2023 preseason on Thursday against the Jets in the Hall of Fame game.