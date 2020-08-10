Report: Big 10 votes to cancel fall football season

According to Dan Patrick, the Big 10 Presidents have voted 12-2 in favor of postponing the fall football season

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WYTV) – According to Dan Patrick, the Big 10 Presidents have voted 12-2 in favor of cancelling the fall football season.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Nebraska and Iowa were the two schools that were still in favor of having a season.

Multiple reports said on Sunday that the Power 5 conferences are in advanced talks to move football to the spring.

The Mid-American Conference was the first FBS conference to move fall sports to the spring.

Late last week, the Big 10 told teams to stay in the acclimatization period until further notice, which means players must stay in helmets only during practice.