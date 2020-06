SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - Camren Atallah has won a lot of basketball games at Sharon. The Tigers senior was part of two District Ten Championship teams as a sophomore and junior, winning 50 games during those two seasons. As a senior, he became a starter looking to continue that winning tradition.

"A lot of people didn't think we were going to be able to do what we did the years before, but we just remembered that if we work as a team, we can go as far as we want to go," says Atallah. "So we just had to push ourselves and be faster than everybody else, have great tempo, and just use that against everybody."