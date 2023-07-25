YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend, Noah Gabriel, from Poland, will represent the Valley in the 13-year-old World Golf Tournament.

He qualified by winning tournaments and tracking his average scores while playing.

Only 140 kids from the U.S. and 20 other countries got the invite.

Noah went golfing with his Dad a few years ago and started swinging the club a few times. After some instruction, he started to improve. He even has a golf simulator in the basement, so he can hone his skills year-round.

He always gets nervous before an event, but as soon as he hits the first shot, he settles in and the butterflies go away.

He regularly shoots in the 70s and sometimes the 60S when he’s putting well.

Noah and his dad Joe and mom Kellie will be traveling to Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina later this week.

Good luck, Noah!