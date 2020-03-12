PIAA suspending basketball, swimming and diving championships

It will be suspended for a minimum two-week period

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is temporarily suspending the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships.

The AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University have been truncated with limited spectators. It will conclude at the end of Thursday’s mid-afternoon diving session.

According to the PIAA, this is being done due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi.

The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting this weekend for further discussion.

Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health recertification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game-day procedures.