PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall and Assistant General Manager Chris Pryor have been relieved of their duties.

The changes come after the Penguins ended the season by missing the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. That ended the longest active playoff streak among teams in North American professional sports.

“We are grateful to Brian, Ron and Chris for their contributions to the organization over the past two seasons, but we feel that the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership. While this season has been disappointing, we believe in our core group of players and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed.”

The search for new hockey operations leadership will begin immediately.