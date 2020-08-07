OHSAA makes major decision on 2020 high school football season

There will be just six games this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – In a press release Friday, the OHSAA announced it will reduce the 2020 high school football season to a six-game regular season that will begin the week of August 24.

The move was passed by a 9-0 vote.

Schools may keep their first six previously scheduled games, but all regular-season football contracts are now voidable by either school, especially in the event that conferences redo their league schedules to fit into the first six weeks.

According to the OHSAA, all teams would be eligible for the postseason and the amount of rounds for the playoffs would depend on the number of teams in each division.

Each school will be allowed to play a full ten-game schedule, even if they are eliminated from the postseason early.

In a survey to school superintendents, principals and athletic administrators, the OHSAA says that 60% of those surveyed wanted to either reduce the season and have extended playoffs or have a full season with a normal tournament.