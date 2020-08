COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- Ohio State players, coaches and parents have taken to social media to demand Big Ten and college football leaders permit a football season to move forward. However, University Presidents appear on the verge of pulling the plug on a season altogether.

NBC4 has learned OSU players practiced, as scheduled, Monday morning and left the Woody Hayes Center around 11 a.m. Practices are still scheduled for Tuesday. The Big Ten, as noted by a league spokesman, has not formally voted on whether to move forward with football. An OSU spokesperson says the league Presidents may be meeting Monday evening, but it’s unclear if that meeting would specifically determine the league’s football plan. Earlier Monday, the Lansing State Journal reported league Presidents will convene at 6 p.m. to discuss football’s future.