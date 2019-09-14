Mineral Ridge is 3-0 for 1st time since 2013

Dakota Edwards passed for a TD and ran for another two

Rams begin MVAC play next week

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge stays undefeated as they top Newton Falls, 26-14, this evening in their home opener. Rams’ quarterback Dakota Edwards threw for a score and also ran for another two. Ridge is 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

On the first play from scrimmage, Ridge’s junior Shakir Perkins took a long run deep inside of Newton Falls’ territory. The Tiger defense held the Rams on 4th down from the 2-yard line to force turnover on downs.

The next time the Rams possessed the ball, they scored. On a 7-yard touchdown pass from Dakota Edwards to Randall Miller midway through the first quarter to take a 6-0 advantage.

After an interception which set Ridge up at the Newton Falls’ 21-yard line, Edwards called his own number from a yard away to score the game’s second touchdown. For the two-point conversion, Edwards found Devin Winford to give the Rams a 14-0 lead.

Back comes Newton Falls, Nick Oyster connected with Brant Bungard on a 32-yard touchdown pass to bring the Tigers back within 7-points (14-7). Fifteen seconds later, the Tiger defense forced a turnover as Newton Falls started their drive inside Mineral Ridge territory. However, the Rams’ Jalen Royal-Eiland intercepted an errant Tiger pass to stop the Newton Falls threat.

Midway through the third quarter, Shakir Perkins picks off a Newton Falls pass and returned it 66-yards for a touchdown to pull the Rams ahead by 14 (20-7).

In the fourth quarter, Edwards strikes again. This time from 50-yards out as the Rams took a 26-7 advantage with just under 8 minutes to play. On the ensuing kickoff, Jacob Wright took the kick 80-yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 26-14.

Mineral Ridge (3-0) will welcome McDonald next week in their MVAC opener. Newton Falls (1-2) will welcome Crestview in their AAC Blue Tier opener as well.

SCORING CHART

Mineral Ridge, 26-14 (Final)

First Quarter

M – Randall Miller, 7-yard TD catch from Dakota Edwards (M 6-0)

M – Dakota Edwards, 1-yard TD run (M 14-0)

Second Quarter

N – Brant Bungard, 32-yard TD catch from Nick Oyster (M 14-7, 11:43)

Third Quarter

M – Shakir Perkins, 66-yard INT return for TD (M 20-7, 5:33)

Fourth Quarter

M – Dakota Edwards, 50-yard TD run (M 26-7)

N – Jacob Wright, 80-yard kickoff return for TD (M 26-14)