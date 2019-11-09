Keyes, Massillon rolling over Harding

Warren Harding travels to state power Massillon in week 11 Friday night

by: WKBN Staff

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding travels to state power Massillon in week 11 Friday night.

Terrance Keyes Jr. scored on an 11 yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The PAT attempt was unsuccessful.

Keyes ran in a 75 yard score with just over a minute left in the first quarter to extend the lead to 13-0.

Aidan Longwell connected with Jayden Ballard on a long touchdown pass to extend the lead again in the second quarter, a 58 yard pass and catch.

A Zion Phifer 10 yard touchdown run have the Tigers a 27-0 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.

Keyes found the end zone for the third time in the third quarter, this time a three yard touchdown run, to extend the lead to 34-0.

An Ethan Tobin fumble recovery led to a touchdown return on the ensuing possession, extending the lead again to 41-0.

