Making the jump? No official word on Kuntz move to NFL as Struthers looks for next head coach

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Rumors have been swirling around former Struthers head coach Curt Kuntz the last few days as he has been linked to making the jump from the high school ranks to the NFL and join Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ staff in Miami.

Struthers Superintendent Pete Pirone, Jr. commented on Kuntz’s resignation.

“Curt has had success the last eight years as our head coach and we are sad to see him resign,” he said. “It’s a big jump. Clearly, we have had Bob Commings, Mike Godfrey that went to the college ranks. A lot of rumors out there so we will see what plays out in the next few days.”

Kuntz currently has several connections in the NFL ranks, most notably Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who is the son of Struthers legend Steve Belichick.

That led to a relationship with Flores while he was an assistant under Belichick in New England.

He has also spent time with Dolphins defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Josh Boyer at Kent State in the early 2000s.

Pirone said Kuntz would make a good fit because of his relationship with his players.

“There is different motivations from the players,” Pirone said. “But I think being a people person, it doesn’t matter if they are in the pee-wees, college or high school or pro, it is still building those relationships with people.”

With Kuntz officially resigning on Monday, the attention now shifts to Struthers to who will be the next head coach for the Wildcats as they look to try and continue the success they have had over the last decade.

“Well, the buzz in Struthers is, ‘Who is the next head coach?'” Pirone said. “We have received applications last night, we will continue to take them and go through the process and hire the next best person to keep our tradition going.”

A Dolphins spokesperson said nothing is official at this time about the potential hiring of Kuntz.

