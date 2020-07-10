Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce ticket exchange policy for canceled season

If you have a ticket, you can either receive a refund or put the purchase toward a future game

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have announced their ticket exchange policy for the canceled 2020 season.

Anyone with season memberships and all other ticket packages has the opportunity to receive full credit toward the 2021 season plus a 20% bonus credit put on your account to be used toward concessions, tickets, parking, merchandise or a choice of experience options in 2021.

Those who purchased bobblehead packages have the option to receive credit toward the 2021 season plus a limited edition Victor Martinez bobblehead.

Groups booked with deposits paid have the option to receive full credit toward the 2021 season plus $3 loaded tickets.

Any single game tickets purchased have the option to receive credit toward the 2021 season plus a 20% bonus credit put on their account to use toward concessions, tickets, parking, merchandise or a choice of experience options in 2021.

Refunds are also an option, but none will be given in person or over the phone.

If you want to seek a refund, click here.