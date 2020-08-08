MAC postpones fall sports season

The Mid-American Conference includes schools like Kent and Akron

(WYTV) – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) is postponing its fall sports season.

MAC officials say the decision is due to concerns about the health and safety of its players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Presidents unanimously approved the action on Saturday.

According to a statement, at this time, the membership is planning on offering opportunities for student-athletes in the spring of 2021. At this time, no decisions have been made on winter sports.

Affected sports include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The MAC conference includes schools like Kent and Akron.

Youngstown State University was scheduled to play its first football game against Akron. YSU was supposed to get $300,000 for the game.