Lowellville to play varsity football home games at Struthers High School

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lowellville varsity football team will be playing home games at Struthers High School this fall to make room for more spectators while following the governor’s guidelines.

After looking at multiple ways to allow students’ loved ones to attend the games safely, Superintendent Eugene Thomas and athletic director Larry Sammartino decided this was the best and most cost-effective way.

If football games were to be held at Lowellville’s stadium, which has a capacity of 1,220, the new guidelines would only allow for 183 fans to attend — that means only one ticket would be given to football families, and there would be little room for other students’ and opposing teams’ families.

Moving to Struthers’ stadium more than doubles Lowellville’s capacity. Now 525 people will be able to watch their students during the games, including 89 tickets allotted for the opposing team.

Those in the stands will be able to watch the game while being socially distanced.

The change will happen during Weeks 1, 3, 5 and possibly 7, according to a letter from Sammartino.

The first game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, August 27 at Struthers High School. All tickets will be presale only beginning Monday, August 24 until 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25.

Tickets will not be sold at the stadium. They are only available to family, household members and loved ones.

The allotment for home tickets is as follows:

4 tickets per football family

3 tickets per band/cheer/danceline family (grades 8-12)

2 tickets per band family (grade 7)

A handout was sent out to the high school and junior high volleyball teams regarding ticket passes for their games.

All ticket information regarding all levels of football and volleyball is posted on the Lowellville Athletics website.