Eastwood Field in Niles available for amateur game rentals

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though the Mahoning Valley Scrappers won’t be using the Eastwood Field this summer, it might not be empty.

The minor league team announced Friday it’s offering the field to amateur sports. Teams or leagues can rent the field for a chance to play on the professional space.

Teams will need to abide by all of Eastwood Field’s COVID-19 rules and regulations.

For more information or to book the field, contact Kyle Nagy at knagy@mvscrappers.com or Jordan Taylor at jtaylor@mvscrappers.com.