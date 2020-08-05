East and Chaney sports halted due to positive COVID-19 test

All athletic practices at East and Chaney high schools have been halted due to a positive test for COVID-19.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to a release from the Youngstown City Schools, all athletic practices at East and Chaney high schools have been halted.

A student-athlete at East tested positive for COVID-19, the district learned this week.

As a result, all athletes from both programs will be tested for the virus.

“Obviously, the health and safety of our scholar-athletes, coaches and families is our first concern,” said CEO Justin Jennings.

“We don’t want the virus to spread so we have temporarily stopped athletic practices at both high schools, effective immediately and until all scholar-athletes are tested,” CEO Jennings said. “Depending on the results of those tests, we will determine how to proceed and when to resume practices.”

The release also states that the weight room, cafeteria and equipment at East will be sanitized before practices resume.

“I know athletics plays an important role for many young people, so hopefully this is a temporary setback,” the CEO said.

Families of scholar-athletes who had contact with the scholar-athlete who tested positive also will be offered coronavirus testing.