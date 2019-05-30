Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Local Sports
State Champions! West Middlesex Baseball wins first state title in program history
All Star performance: Mooney’s Rinaldi & DiFabio shine at Sferra Softball Classic
History-making Big Reds! West Middlesex baseball advances to first-ever state championship game
Calling hours, funeral for Austintown Fitch’s Coach Annarella happening this weekend
Valley mourns loss of veteran coach Phil Annarella
More Local Sports Headlines
Hoffman’s big day helps West Middlesex baseball advance to Western Finals
Near perfection: Grove City’s Malczak blanks Knoch
Howland’s Vincent Mauri goes wire-to-wire for 3200M State Title in Division 1
Wellsville’s Justin Wright brings home two golds and a silver from State Track Meet
Crestview Boys Track finishes as state runner-up in Division III
3-peat complete! Champion Softball wins third consecutive state title
Bringing Home the Gold! Wellsville’s Wright and McDonald’s Gray nab state titles
Dog days in Hudson: Poland baseball bows out in Regional tournament
Poland’s perfect season ends, fall to Jonathan Alder in state semifinals
Springfield wins in dramatic fashion to advance to Regional Final