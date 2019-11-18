Local minor league team in danger of being cut from the MLB

Major League Baseball believes cutting 42 teams would improve conditions

by: Brooke Meenachan

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers could possibly be cut from the Major League Baseball Minor League system.

The New York Times reports MLB is proposing to sever ties with 42 minor league teams.

A potential overhaul of the Minor League Baseball system could have a major impact on the Scrappers and dozens of others in the country.

The MLB believes cutting 42 teams would improve conditions.

The Minor League system is trying to save as many teams or all of them, if possible.

The teams that get cut out of the system would then play in a Dream League, including undrafted players.

